In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 9% and shares of Calumet Specialty Products up about 8.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading higher by about 11.9% and Ranger Oil, trading higher by about 11.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.