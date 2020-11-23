Markets
GEVO

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 27.4% and shares of Clean Energy Fuels up about 11.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led by Centennial Resource Development, trading up by about 17.6% and QEP Resources, trading up by about 16.5% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEVO CLNE CDEV QEP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular