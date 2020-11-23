Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 27.4% and shares of Clean Energy Fuels up about 11.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led by Centennial Resource Development, trading up by about 17.6% and QEP Resources, trading up by about 16.5% on Monday.

