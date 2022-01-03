Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.4%. Leading the group were shares of Gevo, up about 12.8% and shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by Transocean, trading up by about 11.4% and U.S. Well Services, trading higher by about 10.4% on Monday.

