Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 12.7%. Leading the group were shares of Delek US Holdings, up about 33.9% and shares of Valero Energy up about 29% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 12.3% as a group, led by Astronics, trading higher by about 25.5% and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, trading up by about 21.5% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.