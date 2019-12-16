Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Transportation Services

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), up about 10.8% and shares of Range Resources Corp (RRC) up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by CAI International (CAI), trading higher by about 14.6% and CryoPort (CYRX), trading up by about 4% on Monday.

