Markets
SWN

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Transportation Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), up about 10.8% and shares of Range Resources Corp (RRC) up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are transportation services shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by CAI International (CAI), trading higher by about 14.6% and CryoPort (CYRX), trading up by about 4% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Transportation Services
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Transportation Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWN RRC CAI CYRX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular