Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pacific Drilling (PACD), up about 29.2% and shares of Ring Energy (REI) up about 17.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), trading higher by about 10.9% and Finjan Holdings (FNJN), trading higher by about 4% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.