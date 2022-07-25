In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Borr Drilling, up about 23.9% and shares of Battalion Oil up about 17.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 7.8% and Permianville Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 6.7% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

