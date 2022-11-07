In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Camber Energy, up about 17.6% and shares of Comstock Resources up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Glatfelter, trading up by about 18.6% and Mativ Holdings, trading higher by about 2.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Paper & Forest Products

