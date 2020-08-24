Markets
GPOR

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, up about 26% and shares of Nabors Industries up about 15.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by PBF Energy, trading up by about 9% and Delek US Holdings, trading up by about 8% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPOR NBR PBF DK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular