Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gulfport Energy, up about 26% and shares of Nabors Industries up about 15.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by PBF Energy, trading up by about 9% and Delek US Holdings, trading up by about 8% on Monday.

