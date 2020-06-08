Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.3%. Leading the group were shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, up about 131.2% and shares of Chesapeake Energy up about 94.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 7.8% as a group, led by Nine Energy Service, trading up by about 116.4% and Noble, trading higher by about 97.4% on Monday.

