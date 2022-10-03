Markets
AMPY

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.4%. Leading the group were shares of Amplify Energy, up about 15.5% and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro up about 11.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 6.2% as a group, led by Century Aluminum, trading up by about 17.1% and Worthington Industries, trading up by about 9.4% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMPYPBRCENXWOR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular