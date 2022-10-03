In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.4%. Leading the group were shares of Amplify Energy, up about 15.5% and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro up about 11.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 6.2% as a group, led by Century Aluminum, trading up by about 17.1% and Worthington Industries, trading up by about 9.4% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

