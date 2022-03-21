In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Field Trip Health, up about 12.8% and shares of Camber Energy up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by New Pacific Metals, trading higher by about 10.6% and Century Aluminum, trading higher by about 10.3% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.