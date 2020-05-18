Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.5%. Leading the group were shares of Oasis Midstream Partners, up about 49.7% and shares of Crescent Point Energy up about 42% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 9.9% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 15.5% and KB Home, trading up by about 14% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.