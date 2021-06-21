Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, up about 34.5% and shares of Kosmos Energy up about 11.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Chico's FAS, trading up by about 6.1% and Boot Barn Holdings, trading higher by about 4.9% on Monday.

