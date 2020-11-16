Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of TISI, up about 22.6% and shares of Oil States International up about 13.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 5.9% as a group, led by Par Pacific Holdings, trading up by about 10.9% and CVR Energy, trading up by about 9.7% on Monday.

