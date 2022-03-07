In trading on Monday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of Oil States International, up about 29.9% and shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure up about 25.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led by Indonesia Energy, trading up by about 77.7% and Camber Energy, trading higher by about 48.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.