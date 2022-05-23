In trading on Monday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, up about 9.7% and shares of Century Aluminum up about 7.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by North European Oil Royality Trust, trading higher by about 8.7% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 5.2% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

