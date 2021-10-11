Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Century Aluminum, up about 12.9% and shares of Mechel up about 8.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Lithium Americas, trading higher by about 8.5% and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading higher by about 6.5% on Monday.

