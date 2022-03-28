In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of GameStop, up about 13.1% and shares of Conns up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, trading up by about 5.8% and SEACOR Marine Holdings, trading higher by about 5% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Shipping Stocks

