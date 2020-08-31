Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 13.6% and shares of Conns off about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Novagold Resources, trading up by about 7.7% and Turquoise Hill Resources, trading up by about 6.5% on Monday.

