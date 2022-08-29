Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 4% and shares of Weber up about 3% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Amplify Energy, trading higher by about 7% and Borr Drilling, trading up by about 6.6% on Monday.
