In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Weber, up about 13.9% and shares of Best Buy up about 0.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are grocery & drug stores shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Blue Apron Holdings, trading up by about 20.7% and Jack in the Box, trading higher by about 4.1% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Grocery & Drug Stores

