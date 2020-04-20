Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 11.5% and shares of Conns up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by VBI Vaccines, trading up by about 52.3% and Novavax, trading up by about 26.7% on Monday.

