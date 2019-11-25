Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 5.7% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Sorrento Therapeutics, trading higher by about 86.9% and Kaleido Biosciences, trading up by about 19.4% on Monday.

