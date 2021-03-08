Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9.1%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 29% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Express, trading up by about 11.6% and Chicos Fas, trading up by about 8.6% on Monday.

