Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 12.8%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 63.7% and shares of Conns up about 0.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 5.7% as a group, led by Express, trading higher by about 106.9% and Designer Brands, trading up by about 23.5% on Monday.

