Markets
BTU

Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Peabody Energy, up about 44.8% and shares of Denison Mines up about 15.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by FlexShopper, trading higher by about 34.1% and Barnes & Noble Education, trading higher by about 10.6% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTU DNN FPAY BNED

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular