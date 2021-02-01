Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Almaden Minerals, up about 25.1% and shares of Gatos Silver up about 23.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 5.7% as a group, led by Avino Silver & Gold Mines, trading higher by about 37.4% and Golden Minerals, trading higher by about 24.6% on Monday.

