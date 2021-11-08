Markets
LEU

Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Construction Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Centrus Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Uranium Energy up about 11.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Astec Industries, trading higher by about 10.6% and Matrix Service, trading up by about 7.7% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Construction Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Construction Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEU UEC ASTE MTRX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular