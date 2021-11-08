Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Construction Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Centrus Energy, up about 11.7% and shares of Uranium Energy up about 11.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are construction shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Astec Industries, trading higher by about 10.6% and Matrix Service, trading up by about 7.7% on Monday.

