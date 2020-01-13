Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 1.92% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 3.89% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 3.22% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and ALB make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.07% on a year-to-date basis. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.01% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 7.02% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and NVDA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

ETF Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.3%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Utilities +0.6%
Financial +0.5%
Energy -0.3%
Healthcare -0.5%

