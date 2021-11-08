Markets
FCX

Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 24.13% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 50.92% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 63.45% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CF make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.5% and 6.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 29.88% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.83% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 49.19% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and XLNX make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Energy +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.3%
Financial 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Services -0.7%
Utilities -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCX CF XLB AMD XLNX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular