Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) and Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 13.59% year-to-date. Linde plc, meanwhile, is up 23.20% year-to-date, and Arconic Inc is up 48.16% year-to-date. LIN makes up approximately 15.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 20.12% on a year-to-date basis. Kohl's Corp., meanwhile, is down 23.73% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 32.81% year-to-date. Combined, KSS and GPS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.3%
Services +0.1%
Healthcare -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Industrial -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Energy -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

