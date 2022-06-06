Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 3.06% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 3.56% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 10.50% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and ALB make up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 23.86% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.22% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 34.56% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and PENN make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.9% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Energy +0.5% Healthcare +0.2%

