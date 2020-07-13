Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.2%. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 3.39% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 43.94% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 35.92% year-to-date. CF makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.3% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and up 1.62% on a year-to-date basis. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.14% year-to-date, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is up 7.20% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and LH make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.2% Healthcare +1.7% Industrial +1.4% Services +1.3% Financial +1.3% Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Energy +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.2%

