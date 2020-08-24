Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.3% and 6.3%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 3.32% year-to-date. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 26.15% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 13.63% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and MOS make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.2%. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.9% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 36.99% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 62.50% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 46.31% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and HFC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.3% Energy +2.2% Financial +1.7% Consumer Products +1.6% Services +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.7% Healthcare -0.5%

