Monday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 18.33% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 40.58% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 17.55% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and WRK make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 2.93% on a year-to-date basis. LKQ Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.21% year-to-date, and General Motors Co, is down 29.75% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.3%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Services +0.2%
Utilities 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Energy -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Healthcare -1.3%

