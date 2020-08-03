Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.8%. Leading the group were shares of Vislink Technologies, up about 424.1% and shares of Pctel up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Tata Motors, trading up by about 9.9% and NIO, trading up by about 9.9% on Monday.

