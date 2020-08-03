Markets
VISL

Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.8%. Leading the group were shares of Vislink Technologies, up about 424.1% and shares of Pctel up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Tata Motors, trading up by about 9.9% and NIO, trading up by about 9.9% on Monday.

Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers
VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VISL PCTI TTM NIO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular