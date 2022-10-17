In trading on Monday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, up about 23.1% and shares of Bright Health Group up about 10% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by Agora, trading higher by about 15.4% and Cardlytics, trading higher by about 13.8% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Information Technology Services

