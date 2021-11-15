Monday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Monday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Casper Sleep, up about 85.3% and shares of Ipower up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Vector Group, trading higher by about 11.2% and 22nd Century Group Inc, trading higher by about 7.9% on Monday.

