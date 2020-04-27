Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.9%. Leading the group were shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, up about 17.8% and shares of At Home Group up about 16.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 6.7% as a group, led by Lands' End, trading up by about 17.5% and Chico's FAS, trading up by about 15.2% on Monday.

