Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 7.31% year-to-date. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.02% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 27.42% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and VRTX make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 7.04% on a year-to-date basis. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.44% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 8.91% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and DUK make up approximately 11.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Utilities 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Services -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.3% Materials -1.3% Energy -2.2%

