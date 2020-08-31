Markets
ALXN

Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 7.31% year-to-date. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.02% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 27.42% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and VRTX make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 7.04% on a year-to-date basis. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.44% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 8.91% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and DUK make up approximately 11.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Utilities 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Services -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Industrial -1.1%
Financial -1.3%
Materials -1.3%
Energy -2.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXN VRTX XLV XEL DUK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular