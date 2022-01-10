Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 4.24% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.24% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 5.32% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and BMY make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.03% on a year-to-date basis. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.44% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 0.02% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ETR make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Energy -0.6% Financial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.2% Materials -1.4% Services -1.8%

