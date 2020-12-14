Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 30.2% and 6.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 10.68% year-to-date. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 45.69% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 0.53% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and INCY make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 37.72% on a year-to-date basis. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is up 58.15% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 53.88% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and XLNX make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.2% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.7% Financial -0.8% Energy -3.1%

