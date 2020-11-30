Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.3%. Within the sector, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 8.26% year-to-date. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is up 1.88% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp is up 45.49% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and DHR make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 35.02% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 100.33% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 49.20% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and XLNX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Services -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.2% Financial -1.6% Utilities -1.7% Materials -1.7% Energy -3.4%

