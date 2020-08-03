Markets
Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 21.6% and 6.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 5.50% year-to-date. Varian Medical Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.19% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp is up 16.23% year-to-date. Combined, VAR and MCK make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and up 24.12% on a year-to-date basis. Microsoft Corporation, meanwhile, is up 37.26% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 15.35% year-to-date. Combined, MSFT and QRVO make up approximately 22.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.7%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Materials +0.9%
Industrial +0.7%
Energy +0.6%
Services +0.5%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Utilities -1.2%

