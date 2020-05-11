Markets
CAH

Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 0.73% year-to-date. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.57% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 30.11% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and VRTX make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.64% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.17% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 37.49% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and NVDA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.4%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Utilities -0.9%
Services -1.1%
Industrial -1.3%
Consumer Products -1.6%
Financial -1.9%
Energy -2.1%
Materials -2.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAH VRTX XLV AMD NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular