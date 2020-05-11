Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 0.73% year-to-date. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.57% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 30.11% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and VRTX make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.64% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.17% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 37.49% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and NVDA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.4% Technology & Communications +0.2% Utilities -0.9% Services -1.1% Industrial -1.3% Consumer Products -1.6% Financial -1.9% Energy -2.1% Materials -2.4%

