Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 0.50% year-to-date. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., meanwhile, is up 0.05% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories is up 15.51% year-to-date. Combined, ALXN and ABT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) and Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.9% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 2.92% on a year-to-date basis. FLIR Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 24.29% year-to-date, and Juniper Networks Inc, is down 4.02% year-to-date. Combined, FLIR and JNPR make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -1.3% Services -1.9% Energy -2.0% Financial -2.1% Industrial -2.1% Materials -2.2% Utilities -3.4%

