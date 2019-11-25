Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 16.05% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 47.25% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 33.96% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and MYL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 42.62% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 65.63% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 80.12% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMAT make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Technology & Communications +1.1% Materials +1.0% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.5% Utilities -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.