Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 6.5%. Within that group, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a loss of 1.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 5.6% on the day, and down 9.99% year-to-date. AmerisourceBergen Corp., meanwhile, is up 0.01% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. is up 3.23% year-to-date. Combined, ABC and DGX make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 6.9%. Among large Services stocks, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 6.0% in midday trading, and down 14.51% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.78% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc., is down 8.05% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and AZO make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -6.5% Services -6.9% Utilities -7.2% Technology & Communications -7.2% Consumer Products -7.6% Industrial -9.3% Materials -9.9% Financial -10.2% Energy -26.8%

