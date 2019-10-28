Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 8.89% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.75% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 53.74% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and EW make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 31.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 23.09% on a year-to-date basis. Tiffany & Co., meanwhile, is up 62.76% year-to-date, and Fox Corp, is down 11.08% year-to-date. Combined, TIF and FOXA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.1%
Services +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Industrial +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Energy -0.6%
Utilities -1.0%

